Adult toys for Indian Market

Does The Concept Of Selling Adult Play Toys Over E Commerce Platform Appeal To An Indian Audience?

Twinkleknights.com has over time come across a unique concept, something that is entirely new to the Indian Market.

Sale of adult play toys is something which is otherwise seen as a taboo, and even an idea which does not find widespread acceptance amongst people. Correspondingly, if someone has it in mind to set up a company which is entirely dedicated to sale of adult playtoys, they would have to give a great degree of consideration to the sensibilities of the local audience.

In the same way, a challenge which such an idea faces is finding the right kind of niche audience who would be interested in purchasing adult play toys.

Nevertheless, it is a very commonly believed notion that when people from India are on a lookout for adult play toys, they normally make a purchase from abroad. Or they may even have to go for substandard goods from those available at e commerce stores.

There is invariably a compromise on satisfaction levels, because finding a large variety of adult play toys at a single destination could be tough. And in the same way, if one does want to go for adult play toys, it might occasionally be difficult to find the best quality of products.

Mr. Chavan had these ideas in mind when he was planning to set up twinkleknights.com. And correspondingly, it took him atleast an year of research to figure out the feasibility of such a website for Indian markets.

Over the phase, Mr. Chavan came to realize that the number of people who would want to go for such a service is high, pretty much higher than one would otherwise presume.

People from India are opening up in their attitude towards adult play toys. Many of them just consider them as sexual wellness products and do not link them with any of the notions of vulgarity. As Mr. Chavan himself said, that ‘If a couple intends to find joy in the bedroom, there is no reason why they should hold back. It’s really a no bars attached idea of fun which two mature people may want to indulge into.’

‘And if a website which sells adult play toys makes it easier for them to achieve the same, there is no reason why one must say no to such an idea. Because ultimately, one’s sexual wellness reflects in everything that one does and in one’s everyday activities as well.’ Mr. Chavan went on to add.

A major challenge in setting up the website, as Mr. Chavan explained, was procuring high quality goods for sale. The challenge involved figuring out the best quality of adult play toys from all places in the world, and bringing them to a single dedicated location for sale.

Making sure that each of the goods is of a high quality is of great importance, Mr. Chavan further explained, for the simple reason that they do not cause injury to a user or have any allergic reactions.

Team Twinkle Knights involves a set of research personnel who are dedicated towards bringing the best of adult play toys from every location in the world to the consumers. And Mr. Chavan specified that the goods are, in most cases made using a high quality liquid silicone material, which ensures quality and durability as well. These are easy to maintain, easy to clean, which further exemplifies the dedication of team Twinkle Knights towards customer satisfaction.

Over the years, twinkleknights.com has come across as a brand which makes dedicated efforts to ensure consumer satisfaction; this invariably includes addressing the queries of consumers and ensuring timely delivery of goods. And luckily, as Mr. Chavan expresses, the benefits too have started coming. The brand now ships goods to all places in the world.

